Live updates: Everything to know about the Hill Country flooding

Lt. Col. Ben Baker with the Texas Game Wardens gave an update on search efforts at a press conference on Tuesday.

"It's extremely treacherous, time consuming. It's dirty work," he said. "It's the water's still there. So we're having to go layer by layer, peeling these off to make those recoveries."

Baker said the game wardens have conducted more than 400 rescues and 30 recoveries.

He says additional rain this week could potentially alter, but not deter, search and recovery efforts.