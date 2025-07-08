LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Everything to know about the Hill Country flooding
At least 109 people have died and an untold numbers are still missing after flooding inundated parts Texas over the weekend. Officials said Tuesday that 87 people died in Kerr County in the Hill Country and 22 died outside Austin. At least 30 children are among the dead.
Lives lost, stories left behind
Pickup trucks lie half-submerged in fields of debris. Family photo albums, mud-caked and torn, are scattered where homes once stood. The aftermath of catastrophic flash floods has left the Texas Hill Country reeling.
Among the dead are 27 children who were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ summer camp that became the heart of one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history.
26 miles of the Guadalupe River have been searched since Friday
Lt. Col. Ben Baker with the Texas Game Wardens gave an update on search efforts at a press conference on Tuesday.
"It's extremely treacherous, time consuming. It's dirty work," he said. "It's the water's still there. So we're having to go layer by layer, peeling these off to make those recoveries."
Baker said the game wardens have conducted more than 400 rescues and 30 recoveries.
He says additional rain this week could potentially alter, but not deter, search and recovery efforts.
Gov. Greg Abbott to address flood response at 3 p.m. Tuesday
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m. to update the public on the state’s response to the deadly floods. He’s expected to speak on emergency operations, aid efforts and ongoing recovery.
Check back here for coverage following the governor’s remarks.
Fort Worth singer Pat Green’s personal tragedy amid flooding
Members of Pat Green’s family are among those unaccounted for following the floods that ravaged Texas over the weekend.
The Fort Worth-based country singer’s younger brother, sister-in-law and two of their children are missing, according to an Instagram post from Green’s wife.
Kerr County officials say drones and fires are hurting rescue efforts
Officials say a private drone collided with a rescue helicopter in Kerr County on Monday, forcing it to make an emergency landing and rendering it out of service.
Airspace is restricted over the search zone.
Kerr County Commissioners also approved a burn ban on Monday after burning debris was interfering with search and rescue efforts along the Guadalupe River.
"We already have enough obstacles we're going through in the search and rescue," Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. "This could hamper [it] in several ways. We're worried about our aircraft, we're worried about drones, we're worried about it putting off heat. What do we look for at night? We look for a heat source."
Heat put off by fires interferes with heat-detecting equipment being used in the search process.
FEMA offers aid to Kerr County residents
Homeowners and renters impacted by the floods may qualify for federal assistance, including temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss, or other disaster-caused needs.
A Mesquite man’s mission to find missing people leads him to the Guadalupe River
A North Texas man from Mesquite who has made it his life’s mission to find missing people is helping others search for their loved ones following this weekend’s flooding along the Guadalupe River.
“I’m exhausted,” said Alfonso Solis, who spent the weekend offering support to first responders. He came back to his residence in Mesquite on Monday for some respite and to see his family — but plans to return to Kerr County on Tuesday to continue the work.
Flash floods slam Central Texas, leaving at least 14 dead
Flash floods struck Austin-area counties over the holiday weekend. Homes were swamped, bridges washed out and at least 14 people were killed across Travis, Williamson and Burnet counties, with many still missing.
Why were the floods so devastating?
The Texas Hill Country – spanning Kerrville and Central Texas – is part of what meteorologists call “flash flood alley,” a landscape marked by steep limestone hills and winding rivers that unleash sudden, destructive floods when heavy rain hits.
Read more about why this region is one of the most dangerous in the country for flash flooding.
Camp Mystic: A sacred sanctuary shattered
Camp Mystic, the 99-year-old Christian girls' summer retreat nestled on the banks of the Guadalupe River, was more than a camp – it was “my favorite place in the entire world,” recalled former camper Lauren Garcia. Now, the popular all-girls camp set among limestone hills 80 miles northwest of San Antonio is the site of an unfolding tragedy.
Read more about the history of Camp Mystic from The Texas Newsroom.
How to help and how to find help
Survivors need to find out how to rebuild their lives. People from throughout the region, the state and the nation are eager to assist them in some way.
Here is some guidance for both people who need help and those who want to help.