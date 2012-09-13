The Source
Monday-Thursday from noon-1 p.m. on KSTX
The Source is a daily, one-hour call-in talk program that gives listeners in San Antonio the opportunity to call and connect with our in-studio guests and city-wide audience.
The Source seeks to give life, context and breadth to the events and issues affecting San Antonio by bringing newsmakers and experts to the public, and highlighting the people being affected by the news of the day.
The show is hosted by veteran journalist David Martin Davies.
Tune in to The Source for insightful discussion and analysis on topics that matter to residents of the Alamo City.
Contribute to the conversation:
- Call or text during the live show at 833-877-8255.
- Leave a voicemail at 210 615-8982 anytime. Submissions may be played on-air.
- Email comments to thesource@tpr.org.
Latest Episodes
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Throughout this political season, we’ve been subjected to politicians muddying the facts to get what they want — often without having to answer for it. Twenty years ago, philosopher Harry G. Frankfurt published the definitive book on the subject of B.S. But what exactly is that? And is it even more damaging than an outright lie? We talk with an expert on B.S. who says it’s time we learned to recognize it — and stop putting up with it.
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The Trump administration’s mass deportation enforcement is creating a new family-separation crisis. Frequently parents are being detained or deported while their children remain in the United States, often with relatives, friends, neighbors or temporary caregivers. What does the future look like for this children who were left behind?
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The Trump administration is deporting hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants who had Temporary Protected Status. But a new PBS FRONTLINE documentary reveals they are being sent back to Haiti which is overwhelmed by gang violence, kidnappings and killings.
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Record early voting turnout in Texas accompanied by long lines, voting machine complaints and registration problemsEarly voting turnout for the current midterm election is trending at historic levels. Bexar County is on track to surpass voter participation during the 2024 presidential election.But with heavy turnout comes challenges – including long lines, isolated reports of toutch screen vote flipping and suspended voter registrations. We are joined by Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew.
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From the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the public fascination with accused killer Luigi Mangione, a troubling question is emerging in American politics: Are more Americans becoming willing to justify violence when it serves a cause they believe in?
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Billionaires like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Mark Zuckerberg are using their tremendous wealth, influence and A.I to undermine democracy. They are able to control essential public communication, information and government operations. As mass surveillance goes mainstream with algorithms designed to quash descent, a warning about what the future holds is emerging. Jill Lepore, Harvard historian and staff writer with The New Yorker, joins us to discuss "The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State."
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Yale's Health Care Affordability Lab is launching a new project aimed at bringing down healthcare costs. They have identified $450 billion in savings that could happen without a complete overhaul of the health care system.
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As the city of San Antonio is developing a bond package of city improvements, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has been challenged by City Council on being able to pick the three chairpersons to lead the 2027 bond process. Council members passed an ordinance to give themselves that authority. Mayor Jones joins us to give us an update on bonds and discuss whether this move could delay moving forward.
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The San Antonio Food Bank is pursuing a new revenue source to rescue more surplus food as high grocery prices and reduced access to federal food assistance put additional pressure on South Texas families.
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Texans are casting ballots as early voting in underway in what could be a historic election. A battery of polls have shown Democrats including Senate nominee James Talarico with a lead. But how reliable are those polls? And what does the trend in early voting tells us about what to expect on Nov. 3?