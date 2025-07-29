The controversy over the Guajolote Ranch development wastewater treatment facility

The proposal to build a wastewater treatment plant for the 2,900‑home Guajolote Ranch development in northwest Bexar County (just outside Grey Forest and near Helotes) has ignited fierce opposition due to its location within the Helotes Creek watershed, which is a tributary to the Edwards Aquifer contributing zone. Opponents to the development fear it could render San Antonio’s main source of water, the Edwards Aquifer, unsafe to drink.

The proposed facility would discharge up to 1 million gallons of treated wastewater per day into Helotes Creek. While developers claim they meet all Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) permit requirements, the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance (GEAA), local residents, and other critics argue that even treated effluent can introduce contaminants such as phosphorus, ammonia nitrogen, and trace pharmaceuticals, which may degrade aquatic life in the creek and permeate the porous karst limestone into the aquifer below within days.

Scientific findings, including a study by Southwest Research Institute, warn that any wastewater discharge in this watershed would significantly degrade water quality and harm recharge to the Edwards Aquifer, which supplies drinking water to over 1.7 million residents in San Antonio and surrounding counties

The independent Public Interest Counsel at TCEQ similarly called for denial of the permit, stating it fails to adequately protect water quality and could lead to algal blooms due to nutrient overloading in the aquifer.

Administrative law judges, however, have recommended approval, finding that the permit application adheres to regulatory standards. Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and bipartisan state representatives have publicly voiced concerns and called on TCEQ commissioners to prioritize environmental safeguards over economic development.

The final decision now rests with TCEQ commissioners. Should the permit be approved, legal challenges and public pressure are expected to continue.

Guest:

Michael Phillips is a member of the Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance which opposes the permitting of the Guajolote Ranch development wastewater treatment facility.

This episode will be recorded on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.