Acclaimed author Peter Orner and TPR's Yvette Benavides host The Lonely Voice. In each episode, they discuss a short story that underscores the ways that short stories help us say the unsayable, give us a language for the mysteries of our lives, and help us understand characters that muddle through conflicts, adapt, survive.

Peter Orner is the author of the essay collections titled Still No Word from You and Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live. He is also the author of two novels and three story collections, including Maggie Brown & Others. Peter Orner is the director of creative writing at Dartmouth College.

Yvette Benavides is a contributing editor at Texas Public Radio. She is a professor of English and creative writing at Our Lady of the Lake University and an editor at large with Trinity University Press.