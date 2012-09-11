-
James Newton Howard has composed the music for more than 100 films: thrillers, Disney animation and big fantasy series. His latest is the Tom Hanks western, News of the World.
Music opinionator Fran Hoepfner also says "Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah" is ideal listening while the days go by during the pandemic.
NPR Music's classical editor traces the high points of a year spent listening to new albums that offered comfort and confrontation in counterpoint with the relentless world outside the headphones.
Growing up in a progressive city, Ludwig van Beethoven embraced the ideals of the Enlightenment, the philosophical movement that shook Europe and helped shape the composer's music.
The San Antonio Mastersingers' latest virtual project has them singing a holiday classic.
A quartet of classical musicians comfortable playing Beethoven and the Beatles set for Sunday Musical Bridges Around The World concert.
A Trinity University Choral Director marshalled the efforts and creativity of his students and other collaborators to make a statement about racial injustice, creating a 43-minute video in the process.
James Baker speaks to Lara Downes about her new video series, Amplify With Lara Downes.
A pair of San Antonio Symphony musicians create a Nutcracker video with French horns.
For centuries, composers have drawn inspiration from the oldest melody-makers in the world: birds.