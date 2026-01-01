Employment

At Texas Public Radio, our mission is to engage, inspire and inform, to empower our community to make life better. We are dedicated to being a vibrant community hub, delivering diverse programs, activities, and conversations that inform, uplift, and bring our audience together. Our vision is to become a beloved and trusted multimedia source, financially sustainable, and recognized throughout the region.In our workplace, we celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion. We strive to create an environment where differences are respected, and innovative ideas and perspectives are welcomed. We seek talented individuals from various backgrounds, experiences, cultures, beliefs, and lifestyles and are committed to their growth and development.TPR is a dynamic, non-commercial, non-profit multimedia outlet, operating seven public radio stations that broadcast across 39 counties, covering a vast 40,000 square miles of South-Central and West Texas. Our flagship stations, KSTX and KPAC, primarily serve San Antonio and its neighboring counties, while our other stations reach the Hill Country, Highland Lakes, Del Rio, Gonzales, and the Midland/Odessa regions. With a broadcast reach of 3.6 million people and a digital presence accessible to anyone with broadband, TPR is committed to bringing quality content to our diverse and expansive audience.Take a look at the job openings below to see how you can become an essential part of our mission.————————————————————————————————————————————-Texas Public Radio (TPR) is seeking a strategic, collaborative and detail-oriented Controller to lead the organization’s accounting and financial operations while ensuring accuracy, compliance and sound financial stewardship.Based in San Antonio, this leader will oversee accounting operations, financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, audits, internal controls and compliance. You'll partner with executive leadership and the Board of Directors to provide financial insight, guide resource allocation and strengthen processes that support organizational goals.Whether you're leading financial reporting and audits, managing budgets and forecasts, supporting department leaders, or improving financial processes and controls, your work will help ensure the organization’s financial health and long-term success.————————————————————————————————————————————-Texas Public Radio (TPR) is seeking an enterprising, empathetic and collaborative Early Childhood Education Engagement Producer to help connect families and caregivers with our reporting on the critical first five years of a child’s life. This is a part-time, hybrid position based in San Antonio, working no more than 20 hours per week.Working closely with TPR’s Early Childhood Education and Development Reporter, the producer will create engaging videos, social media posts and other multimedia content while building relationships with parents, caregivers, educators, childcare providers and community organizations. The role will help identify the questions and information needs that can shape our journalism and ensure our early childhood reporting is accessible, useful and engaging.This is a role for someone who enjoys getting out into the community. You’ll help organize listening sessions, community conversations and public events, build a diverse network of trusted sources and find creative ways to share TPR’s reporting and resources beyond our traditional platforms.We’re looking for a strong storyteller and producer with experience in social media, video production, journalism, community engagement or communications. Familiarity with South Central Texas and organizations serving young children and families is especially valuable.————————————————————————————————————————————-Texas Public Radio (TPR) is seeking a strategic Audience Development Director to lead the organization’s efforts to grow, engage, and retain audiences across platforms. This leadership role is responsible for overseeing TPR’s audience growth strategy, engagement initiatives, loyalty programs, and product portfolio while partnering closely with editorial, programming, social media, revenue, and audience and events teams. The Director will guide the development and execution of cross-functional initiatives and products that expand TPR’s reach, deepen audience relationships, and amplify the impact of the organization’s journalism, programming, and community engagement efforts.The Audience Development Director will foster a product-focused culture centered on audience needs, mission impact, and measurable outcomes. The role provides direct supervision of the Digital Producer, Product Manager, and Data Insights Analyst and works collaboratively with newsroom leadership and departments across the organization. This is an exciting opportunity for an innovative leader to shape audience strategy, drive organizational growth, and ensure TPR continues to serve and engage communities throughout South Central Texas.————————————————————————————————————————————-Texas Public Radio (TPR) is seeking a strategic and collaborative Product Manager to lead the growth and optimization of the organization’s portfolio of audience-focused products, including email newsletters, podcasts, website and app experiences, and related content distribution platforms. In this role, you will drive product strategy and execution by identifying audience needs, leading product discovery efforts, managing roadmaps, and overseeing the continuous improvement of digital products that expand TPR’s reach and impact.As a member of the Audience and Events team, you will work with stakeholders across the organization, the Product Manager will monitor performance, analyze audience behavior, and implement data-informed enhancements that strengthen engagement, support revenue generation, and amplify TPR’s journalism and programming. This position offers an exciting opportunity to shape the future of San Antonio public media products while ensuring they align with audience expectations, organizational goals, and TPR’s long-term strategic vision.————————————————————————————————————————————-Texas Public Radio (TPR) is seeking a full time dynamic and relationship-driven Major Gifts Officer to help advance the organization’s mission and long-term sustainability. In this role, you will build and manage meaningful relationships with individuals and families capable of making charitable investments of $5,000 or more. Working as a key member of the development team, you will cultivate, solicit, and steward a portfolio of approximately 75 to 125 qualified prospects and donors, helping connect their philanthropic interests with the impact of public media across South and Central Texas.The successful candidate will be responsible for growing major gift revenue through new donor acquisition, donor upgrades, renewals, and multi-year commitments. Over the first three years, the Major Gifts Officer will work toward generating $750,000 to $1 million in major-gift support while building a strong pipeline for future growth. This position primarily serves donors and prospects throughout San Antonio and the surrounding communities within TPR’s service area and offers an exciting opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of independent journalism, storytelling, and community engagement.————————————————————————————————————————————-Texas Public Radio (TPR) is seeking a creative, strategic, and data-driven Multimedia Membership Manager to help grow audience engagement and philanthropic support across our digital platforms. In this role, you will co-lead TPR’s digital fundraising efforts through web, mobile app, email, newsletters, social media, and other digital content channels. Combining strong creative design skills with digital marketing expertise, you will develop compelling fundraising campaigns and storytelling experiences that connect audiences to TPR’s mission, impact, and community service.The Multimedia Membership Manager will play a key role in driving donor acquisition, retention, and engagement through innovative, audience-focused digital strategies. Working closely with Development, Audience and Events, and Content teams, you will create and execute data-informed donor journeys, produce engaging fundraising materials, and optimize campaign performance across multiple channels. This is an exciting opportunity for a collaborative and creative professional to make a meaningful impact while helping strengthen the future of public media in South Central Texas.————————————————————————————————————————————-Texas Public Radio (TPR) is seeking a relationship-focused and customer-oriented Business Member Engagement Specialist to serve as the primary point of contact for our business membership community. In this role, you will build and strengthen relationships with business members while delivering an exceptional membership experience from onboarding through renewal. You will act as a trusted resource for members, helping them maximize the value of their partnership with TPR and foster long-term engagement with the organization’s mission and programs.The Business Member Engagement Specialist will manage membership accounts, maintain accurate records and directory listings, coordinate and create networking and engagement events, oversee membership renewals, and support fundraising and stewardship initiatives. Also responsible for growing business memberships through prospecting and upgrading current members. This position is ideal for a highly organized and detail-oriented professional who enjoys building relationships, providing outstanding customer service, and working with membership databases and technology. The successful candidate will be a proactive communicator who thrives in a collaborative environment and is passionate about strengthening connections between TPR and the business community it serves.————————————————————————————————————————————-The San Antonio Report (SAR), a digital news brand of Texas Public Radio (TPR), is seeking a versatile and enterprising reporter to cover the public safety beat.This beat includes coverage of major crimes, emerging public health concerns and the criminal justice system. Our public safety reporter focuses on the structures of policing and public safety in Bexar County — making sense of trends and major public safety concerns as well as governmental policy changes, investments and priorities.We are looking for a reporter who can recognize nuance in crime coverage while going beyond the press release and one-off happenings to tell bigger stories about public safety in San Antonio that our readers want and need to know. This reporter will need to be comfortable cultivating sources within city and county departments, talking to government officials, crime victims and those who are accused of crimes.————————————————————————————————————————————-Texas Public Radio (TPR) is seeking an Arts & Culture Reporter that has a passion for telling stories, seeks to understand the human effort behind artistic work and a unique ability to mark the moments and cultural movements that connect our community.The reporter will be responsible for producing high-quality, engaging and informative news and feature stories about artists, creators and culture that resonate with our audience — exploring the untold stories that highlight what makes San Antonio’s culture unique.————————————————————————————————————————————-