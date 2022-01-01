Programs and Podcasts

This is a show in which you will meet surprising business people. The nun from Corpus Christi who founded the top microlender in the country. The black man who grew up in Jim Crow Mississippi who - to his surprise - took over the chairmanship of the nation’s 2nd largest bank following the 2008 crisis. A 17 year-old girl in Round Rock Texas who has cracked the code of 2 different social media platforms, on the way to building her multi-million dollar business, a business which she runs in between studying as a junior in high school and going to band practice. A San Antonio restaurateur whose roots go back to the earliest days of settling the Panhandle of Texas, and whose favorite days are when his restaurant is empty. This is also a show in which you will hear about the complexities of business - business not about announcing the latest earnings, and certainly not the latest product pitches. But I mean the complexity of business as a calling, as a life-project. Business as a way to make a living, yes, but also where failure might be - and often is - just around the corner. Business as a project that makes us ask ourselves. What is success? And also, what do I still not know? Made possible by Texas Mutual Insurance Company.