The Lonely Voice
"The Lonely Voice with Peter Orner" is a regular series on the Book Public podcast. Peter Orner and TPR's Yvette Benavides discuss the ways that short stories help us say the unsayable, give us a language for the mysteries of our lives, and help us understand characters that muddle through conflicts, adapt, survive.
Peter Orner is the author of the essay collections titled Still No Word from You and Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live. He is also the author of two novels and three story collections, including Maggie Brown & Others. Peter Orner is the director of creative writing at Dartmouth College.
Book Public Episode 100 with Peter Orner and The Lonely Voice
In the story "No Place for You, My Love" by Eudora Welty, a woman from Toledo and a man from Syracuse who’ve only just met drive south of New Orleans through rural Louisiana.
Yevgenia Belorusets is the Ukrainian author of the story collection Lucky Breaks. First published in 2018, it was published in English in March of 2022.
The Lonely Voice: "The Woman with the Black, Broken Umbrella" by Yevgenia Belorusets
Peter Orner and Yvette Benavides discuss "The Children Stay" by Alice Munro.
Peter Orner and Yvette Benavides discuss “The Betrothed” by Anton Chekhov.
This week on "The Lonely Voice" from Book Public, Peter Orner and Yvette Benavides welcome special guest, author Thomas O'Malley, to discuss "Irish Revel" by Edna O'Brien.
The Lonely Voice with Peter Orner discusses Edna O’Brien's short story “The Love Object.” O’Brien is an award-winning Irish novelist, memoirist, playwright, poet and writer of short stories.
Book Public host Yvette Benavides and Peter Orner discuss "The Doll" by Edna O'Brien.
Texas Public Radio's Book Public host Yvette Benavides and Peter Orner discuss the joy of reading.