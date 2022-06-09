The Lonely Voice

"The Lonely Voice with Peter Orner" is a regular series on the Book Public podcast. Peter Orner and TPR's Yvette Benavides discuss the ways that short stories help us say the unsayable, give us a language for the mysteries of our lives, and help us understand characters that muddle through conflicts, adapt, survive.



Peter Orner is the author of the essay collections titled Still No Word from You and Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live. He is also the author of two novels and three story collections, including Maggie Brown & Others. Peter Orner is the director of creative writing at Dartmouth College.