Volunteer With Us!

As a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the community, Texas Public Radio is recruiting passionate individuals who share our vision of community service and public media. Volunteering with TPR is a great way to meet other like-minded individuals, build meaningful relationships, and experience a range of community-focused events in art, music, business, and culture. For any assistance or questions, please email our volunteer coordinator!

Register here to become a volunteer

Upcoming Opportunities:

Reel Bad Watch Party

Ballots & Brews

Get Lit with Enrique Acevedo