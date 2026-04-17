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Disability & Access

Disability & Access

TPR’s Disability and Access reporting focuses on how people navigate daily life in San Antonio and across Texas, and the systems and decisions that affect those experiences. We report on barriers to participation for people with disabilities, visible and non-visible, from infrastructure and services to policy and representation, and cover efforts to improve access and expand opportunity. Our coverage also reflects how people adapt, create, and build community within those systems.

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Morgan's Wonderland opened the newest attraction, WingZ of Wonder.
Jackie Velez
/
TPR
News
Morgan’s Wonderland opens the world’s first inclusive tower ride
Jackie Velez
Morgan's Wonderland new tower attraction, WingZ of Wonder, officially opened in February.