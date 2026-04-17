Disability & Access

TPR’s Disability and Access reporting focuses on how people navigate daily life in San Antonio and across Texas, and the systems and decisions that affect those experiences. We report on barriers to participation for people with disabilities, visible and non-visible, from infrastructure and services to policy and representation, and cover efforts to improve access and expand opportunity. Our coverage also reflects how people adapt, create, and build community within those systems.



To share your story, email letters@tpr.org.