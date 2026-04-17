Disability & Access

Morgan's Wonderland new tower attraction, WingZ of Wonder, officially opened in February.
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The Altitude Inclusion program lets families rehearse check-in, security, and boarding so travelers with disabilities can better prepare for future flights.
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San Antonio campuses interested in bringing the shows to their venues can fill out an interest form. Magik Theatre is expected to reopen at its home in Hemisfair June 6.
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The new accessible ramp at the Bexar County Courthouse is located at the south entrance of the courthouse at South Main St. and Nueva.
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The Mermaid Cafe is located at 14415 Blanco Road, Suite 110, in San Antonio.
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The graduate-level course is being taught at the School of Psychology at Texas State University.
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The Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas recently held a training session on what to do when a person suffers a seizure.
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Training is available for companies, organizations, government entities, and anyone who integrates accessibility into work and personal spaces.
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On Saturday, September 13, the Deaf Association of San Antonio (DASA) held its long-awaited return of the Deaf Festival.
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Dennise Frausto is a braillist who creates curriculum for Northside Independent School District for visually-impaired students.
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Public comments on the proposed rescission were being accepted through Sept. 2. The extended deadline is now Sept. 17.