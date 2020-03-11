© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KPAC, KSTX, KTPD, KTXI, KVHL and KTPR are operating at reduced power to prevent potential ice storm damage to their antennas.

Worth Repeating

Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event series. From last chances to first tries, from far flung adventures, to hometown cautionary tales, storytellers have seven minutes to tell a great story from our stage, often to sold-out crowds.

The program continues its success after six years and nearly 200 fantastic San Antonio storytellers with another season of great stories. In 2020 TPR held its first ever virtual mini-series. TPR is excited to bring the show back, an even more excited that Worth Repeating will be moving into our own space, in 2022 at Texas Public Radio's new headquarters, adjacent to the Alameda Theatre.

As we do every year, we ask you to submit your stories to us so we can continue to bring this community program to life.
Click to RSVP for our event Quitters, live on Facebook.
Everyone has a story to tell, what's yours?
There's so much that happens behind the scenes to produce a show, Worth Repeating. See what it takes to join our storyboard!
