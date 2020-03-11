Worth Repeating
Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event series. From last chances to first tries, from far flung adventures, to hometown cautionary tales, storytellers have seven minutes to tell a great story from our stage, often to sold-out crowds.
The program continues its success after six years and nearly 200 fantastic San Antonio storytellers with another season of great stories. In 2020 TPR held its first ever virtual mini-series. TPR is excited to bring the show back, an even more excited that Worth Repeating will be moving into our own space, in 2022 at Texas Public Radio's new headquarters, adjacent to the Alameda Theatre.
As we do every year, we ask you to submit your stories to us so we can continue to bring this community program to life.
Beloved artist Bob Ross once said, “We don't make mistakes, we just have happy accidents."
Prepare yourself for stories about big conversations and the weight of words. 4 locals bring us REAL stories of breakups, leaving the nest, speaking out and seeking the truth. We are having... The Talk...
In this virtual episode of Worth Repeating we feature a selection of stories from your friends and neighbors in San Antonio, about a time they had to choose between “Fight or Flight.”
In this virtual episode of Worth Repeating we are highlighting stories about navigating a romance or relationship during the pandemic, finding or losing love in lockdown and the challenges of “getting close” from six feet away. Join us for Love In The Time Of Corona.
A virtual Worth Repeating mini-series that explores racism in our city. Hosted by San Antonio's Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson. View both episodes here.
On May 5, 2020 TPR’s popular storytelling event went virtual, for the very first time, exploring the topic of the moment, “Worth Repeating: My New…
James Baker is a fiend for the outdoors. His family spent hundreds of weekends on camping trips across the country. But the Victoria native says that love…
Dogs hold a special place in Norma Cantu's childhood. The professor of humanities now calls the campus of Trinity University her neighborhood.But growing…
Crystal Henry has loved storms as long as she can remember. Cozy memories of cuddling up with mom to count off the thunder fill her childhood. But so do…
Aubrey Cofield's story is the classic woman vs nature tale. In it her mother who worked for years moved into a home she hoped would be the fruits of that…