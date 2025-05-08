Dance like you have to and other stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, Altered. From altered states of consciousness to changed ways of life these stories are at the heart of reimagining your life. Each live event is recorded at TPR’s Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center often to sold out crowds. Did you attend an event this past season? If so, we want to hear from you. Share your thoughts on your experience, give suggestions on musical guests, and maybe submit a theme idea or two! Fill out our survey here . Not a survey person? That’s ok! You can send us feedback directly by emailing worthrepeating@tpr.org .

1 of 5 — WorthRepeatingIII-31.jpg ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS 2 of 5 — WorthRepeatingIII-39.jpg ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS 3 of 5 — WorthRepeatingIII-41.jpg ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS 4 of 5 — WorthRepeatingIII-56.jpg ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS 5 of 5 — WorthRepeatingIII-9.jpg ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation , the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation.

Sound Production by Sound Crane Audio Sound Crane Audio

Photography by Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio