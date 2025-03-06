Fumed is an investigative podcast about two stubborn Texans trying to salvage what's left of their working-class community. That’s a problem, though, because they live in East Harris County, where the petrochemical industry calls the shots — and where pushing back can be dangerous. A four-part series from Public Health Watch.

Host: David Leffler

Editor: Susan White

Executive Producer: Jordan Gass-Pooré

Senior Producer: Salina Arredondo

Assistant Producer: Savanna Strott

Reporting: David Leffler, Savanna Strott and Salina Arredondo

Additional Research: Jana Cholakovska and Jordan Gass-Pooré

Sound Engineer: Mark Bush

Original Music: Michael Ramos

Jim Morris is the executive director and editor in chief of Public Health Watch