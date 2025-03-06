Fumed
Fumed is an investigative podcast about two stubborn Texans trying to salvage what's left of their working-class community. That’s a problem, though, because they live in East Harris County, where the petrochemical industry calls the shots — and where pushing back can be dangerous. A four-part series from Public Health Watch.
Host: David Leffler
Editor: Susan White
Executive Producer: Jordan Gass-Pooré
Senior Producer: Salina Arredondo
Assistant Producer: Savanna Strott
Reporting: David Leffler, Savanna Strott and Salina Arredondo
Additional Research: Jana Cholakovska and Jordan Gass-Pooré
Sound Engineer: Mark Bush
Original Music: Michael Ramos
Jim Morris is the executive director and editor in chief of Public Health Watch
Latest Episodes
It’s the 1980s. Carolyn Stone and Greg Moss have settled into quiet lives in Channelview — an unincorporated community outside Houston, in the heart of the nation’s petrochemical industry. But within a few years, petrochemical plants and chemical barges move in, and air pollution and industrial accidents become routine. When they realize that state lawmakers and regulators aren’t going to protect them, Carolyn and Greg start fighting back themselves.
“Fumed,” an investigative podcast by Public Health Watch, will debut on March 7, wherever you get your podcasts. Listen along as we unpack the stories of people who live in the shadows of America’s chemical plants and oil refineries.