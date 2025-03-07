David Leffler | Public Health Watch
It’s the 1980s. Carolyn Stone and Greg Moss have settled into quiet lives in Channelview — an unincorporated community outside Houston, in the heart of the nation’s petrochemical industry. But within a few years, petrochemical plants and chemical barges move in, and air pollution and industrial accidents become routine. When they realize that state lawmakers and regulators aren’t going to protect them, Carolyn and Greg start fighting back themselves.
“Fumed,” an investigative podcast by Public Health Watch, will debut on March 7, wherever you get your podcasts. Listen along as we unpack the stories of people who live in the shadows of America’s chemical plants and oil refineries.