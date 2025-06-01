Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
The proposal revives a failed effort from earlier this year and responds to years of legal fights over accountability.
Proposed bills in the Texas House would restore the Attorney General's power to independently prosecute election fraud, mirroring a Senate plan that's already advancing at the Capitol.
A crisis communication expert says everyday notifications are weakening the impact of life-saving emergency alerts.
Bob Canales spent the early morning hours of July 4 frantically trying to help people near the Kerrville RV park he and his wife own.
At least 109 people are confirmed dead following catastrophic flash flooding that tore through Central Texas last week, with dozens more still missing — a toll that continues to rise as communities grieve and remember those who were lost.
The bill is moving quickly through Congress and could reshape life for millions of Texans.
Under the new laws, which will go into effect on Sept. 1, counties across Texas will have more power to stop the sale of dogs and cats in outdoor spaces.
The rules require counties with more than 400,000 residents to submit detailed reports and grant the Texas Attorney General's Office access to case files.
The oversight agency missed key inspections and left prisoner complaints unresolved.
More than 60 rallies are planned across Texas in a nationwide protest targeting the Trump administration. An arrest was made near Austin related to a threat against state lawmakers who attended a protest at the Capitol.