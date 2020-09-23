Border & Immigration

Undeterred by the insurrection last week, pro-Trump supporters gathered for a chance to wave at the president. Critics of Trump and the visit held their own rally at a separate location to avoid conflict.
Wolf's departure from the Trump administration, just days before the president's norm-shattering term is set to come to a close, is the latest Cabinet resignation.
Texas Public Radio is providing COVID-19 updates and information for the Rio Grande Valley and the San Antonio area. You can read news stories in Spanish under "TPR Noticias: COVID-19" here.
Under the tentative plan, President Donald Trump would fly into Harlingen and visit a section of the border wall.
After three months without flights, the first American Airlines flight took off from the Del Rio International Airport early Wednesday morning. But the future of the airport remains uncertain.
The City of Laredo held a three-day drive to distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers, people 65 and older and adults with chronic illnesses. There were more people than there were vaccines.
Thousands of asylum seekers are stuck in shelters and camps in Mexico, waiting for their day in U.S. immigration court. They’re holding out hope that a new year, and a new administration, will bring an end to their ordeal.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing ExxonMobil for employment discrimination.
The bulk of trade for Laredo is auto parts, so it saw a decline in traffic in the spring as auto manufacturers adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic. But traffic through the Port of Laredo has risen in recent months.