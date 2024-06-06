Summer Night City
Get ready for Summer Night City (2024) , the hottest music event of 2024! Hosted at Texas Public Radio Headquarters downtown San Antonio at 321 W. Commerce St. Our weekly live-music series is the ultimate summer destination for music lovers. Enjoy this free event every Thursday evening throughout all of June and July. Each show will begin with vinyl DJ Rambo Salinas from 5pm-6pm, and live local music from 7:30pm - 9:30pm. Don't miss out on the hottest event of the season!
Thursday, June 6th, 2024:
Summer Night City: Havana + Joe Posada Trio
Thursday, June 13th, 2024:
Summer Night City: Wezmer + Vintage Pictures
Thursday, June 20th, 2024:
Summer Night City: Grrrltoy + Lloronas
Thursday, June 27th, 2024:
Summer Night City: Powdered Wig Machine + Haunt Me
Thursday, July 4th, 2024:
Summer Night City: Pochos Chidos + Volcán
Thursday, July 11th, 2024:
Summer Night City: Retro Cowgirl + Chavela
Thursday, July 18th, 2024:
Summer Night City: Any Color You Like + Inoha
Thursday, July 27th, 2024:
Summer Night City: Mr. Pidge + The Whale
Come support local music, artists, and vendors! Enjoy food pop-ups, drinks, photo-ops and more. Fun for the whole family!
Huge thank you to our sponsors: City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, 80/20 Foundation, Dixie Flag & Banner Company, Sound City Productions, San Antonio River Authority, H-E-B Helping Here, and the National Endowment for the Arts!
Checkout this playlist of past Summer Night City performances!
-
Chicano activist by day, soul music performer by night. The soul revival from Joaquin is the real deal. Straight from the westside of San Antonio, his connection to the culture and history lives through the music.
-
A talented songwriter, vocalist, and performer, Elise Road brought a medley of R&B sounds inspired by the music of her youth. Like her inspirations, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, and Erykah Badu, she and her band are redefining the genre of soul music.
-
Summer Night City's Psychedelic Soul Night brought local group, The Way The World Ends, to warm up the evening. A trio of talented performers, they brought their own style of melodic prog-rock to the stage. During this live set, you'll experience unique vocal arrangements over tight technical music compositions.
-
Vanita Leo writes her music from a personal place, exploring the intersection of Latinx and American music. With an electrifying performance of cumbias and indie Tejana music, Vanita Leo and her band lit up Legacy Park with their set.
-
TPR's Noah Slavin and Tori Pool recap each night of Summer Night City 2023 at Legacy Park.
-
Fresh, smooth blend of blues, Latin, soul, and rock. It’s an ambitious mix of the music that moves him and in his skillful hands, becomes a truly energizing and enjoyable experience. The result is stylistically different from his peers – it’s alluring, soulful, fun and mature. As he says, “it’s everything I love about music.”
-
Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, Any Color You Like is a spirited 5-piece, creating an effortless combination of soul, prog, fusion, hip hop, and psychedelic mystic-folk sounds. ACYL is comprised of members who are diverse in culture, style, energy, and personal music preferences, helping them cultivate many colors within their songs. They approach the songwriting process by performing music that speaks to them. Conforming to a single genre has never been an option.
-
Self described as “gunkpop”, Baldemar is a new brand of Indie rock with a touch of soul. From San Antonio, Texas.
-
James Orchid is a brand new indie-alternative band from San Antonio, Texas
-
Square dancing, honky-tonk, indie country band from San Antonio, Texas
-
Hailing from San Antonio, Daniel Miller and the Red Roses are a new Texas country band that will make you want to dance all night long.
-
The Lost Project are a San Antonio, TX based musical group that perform a unique Indie-Alternative-Ska blend that they’ve crafted since their inception in 2010. TLP has released three EPs, as well as their debut LP “Far From Where You Are”. They have also released music on Lost Records' Get Lost compilations; the label of which they also spearhead.