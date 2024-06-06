Get ready for Summer Night City (2024) , the hottest music event of 2024! Hosted at Texas Public Radio Headquarters downtown San Antonio at 321 W. Commerce St. Our weekly live-music series is the ultimate summer destination for music lovers. Enjoy this free event every Thursday evening throughout all of June and July. Each show will begin with vinyl DJ Rambo Salinas from 5pm-6pm, and live local music from 7:30pm - 9:30pm. Don't miss out on the hottest event of the season!

Thursday, June 6th, 2024:

Summer Night City: Havana + Joe Posada Trio

Thursday, June 13th, 2024:

Summer Night City: Wezmer + Vintage Pictures

Thursday, June 20th, 2024:

Summer Night City: Grrrltoy + Lloronas

Thursday, June 27th, 2024:

Summer Night City: Powdered Wig Machine + Haunt Me

Thursday, July 4th, 2024:

Summer Night City: Pochos Chidos + Volcán

Thursday, July 11th, 2024:

Summer Night City: Retro Cowgirl + Chavela

Thursday, July 18th, 2024:

Summer Night City: Any Color You Like + Inoha

Thursday, July 27th, 2024:

Summer Night City: Mr. Pidge + The Whale

Come support local music, artists, and vendors! Enjoy food pop-ups, drinks, photo-ops and more. Fun for the whole family!

Huge thank you to our sponsors: City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, 80/20 Foundation, Dixie Flag & Banner Company, Sound City Productions, San Antonio River Authority, H-E-B Helping Here, and the National Endowment for the Arts!