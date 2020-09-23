TPR Events & Initiatives

KPAC 88.3 FM will air a new program on Sundays at noon starting in February. The program, "The Sound of 13," is inspired by the 13th Amendment.
Texas Public Radio in San Antonio is conducting a survey of local college students to find out about the challenges students face while trying to complete a degree, and how the pandemic has affected them.
This trio of Western Swing sweethearts brought three-part harmonies and tight toe-tapping arrangements to the Lonesome Rose stage. We talked about experiencing the pause in live music, homemade salsa and supporting our friends during the pandemic.
On March 3, 2020 We held our last in-person Lonesome Lounge Session before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down stages across the world. Luckily for us, we had a camera crew to document that evening. The stage at the Lonesome Rose was graced with local San Antonio legend Augie Meyers, Garrett. T. Capps and Charley Crockett.
Ten students from our listening area share their original art, inspired by classical music heard on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Eight students from our listening area share their writing, inspired by classical music heard on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Kathryn Legendre was born in San Antone but she now hangs her hat up i-35 in Austin, TX. We were fortunate to have her tear up the oldest Honky Tonk on the St. Mary's strip right in her hometown.
When Tony Romero and the Spiders showed up to the Lonesome Rose to record, we didn't know what to expect. As a matter of fact a few members of the Spiders hadn't even met until the day of the taping.
In December of 2019 Bill Callahan stepped out on the Lonesome Rose stage in a tan country nudie suit with pearl snap buttons and psychedelic flowers. He was there to perform for us.
Mr. Pidge's sound has been described as a blend of funk, future-soul, and dream R&B. We like all of that. Their band rolled through the Lonesome Rose ready to rock, masked up and safely distant.
We had the privilege to hear from the Texas Piano Man himself, Robert Ellis last November (2019) live at the Lonesome Rose. Ellis crooned his original Texas-style showtunes blending genres from Jazz to Rock and Country.