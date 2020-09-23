TPR Events & Initiatives

© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KPAC 88.3 FM To Air 'The Sound Of 13' In February
KPAC 88.3 FM will air a new program on Sundays at noon starting in February. The program, "The Sound of 13," is inspired by the 13th Amendment.
