Andi Rodriguez, Guillermo Nicolas join TPR board

The Texas Public Radio (TPR) board of trustees announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Andi Rodriguez, vice president of cultural placemaking at Centro San Antonio, and philanthropist and businessman Guillermo Nicolas were officially appointed at the September board meeting. TPR’s Board of Directors oversees the strategic direction of the non-profit public media organization, which serves the San Antonio and South Texas community.

“I could not be more excited about the energy and experience that these two longtime TPR supporters bring to the board,” says Alan Kramer, TPR board chair, “Andi brings a fresh perspective that will be instrumental as we engage new audiences, while Guillermo brings a lifelong understanding of both our community and the media industry. Together, their insight will help us create a lasting and meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

“At a time when public broadcasting faces unprecedented challenges, we are so fortunate to welcome two transformational San Antonio leaders to our board. I have no doubt they’ll help us meet this moment with vision, resilience, and purpose,” adds TPR president and CEO Ashley Alvarado.

A longtime civic leader and urban planner, Rodriguez serves as an advocate for center city stakeholders in her role at Centro San Antonio. For more than five years, she has led the organization’s Art Everywhere Project, which has installed nearly 200 public art works in San Antonio’s downtown area. With more than 20 years of experience that includes marketing and journalism, Rodriguez was the philanthropy columnist at the San Antonio Business Journal and has served as an executive trustee for a number of civic organizations and nonprofits, including the UT San Antonio Health Science Center/MD Anderson, the Southwest School of Art, the Contemporary at Blue Star, the San Antonio Library Foundation, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. A co-founder of the Power of Preservation Foundation, Andi was the founding chair of the Hemisfair Conservancy and is active in the local chapters of the American Institute of Architects and the San Antonio chapter of the Urban Land Institute.

A real estate developer and philanthropist, Nicolas is making his return to the TPR board after several years. Nicolas has served on many boards and community organizations over the last 30 years, including the San Antonio Arts Commission, the San Antonio Public Library Foundation, the Southwest School of Art, the Healy Murphy Center, the Las Casas Foundation, the Texas Cultural Trust, San Antonio Museum of Art, Blue Star and Artpace. The Ford Foundation has honored Nicolas for his efforts in education. He was named Literacy Volunteer of the year by the Texas Commission on Literacy, and the Blue Star Contemporary Art Center named him Contemporary Art Patron of the Year. Guillermo has donated dozens of pieces of art to TPR for display in the headquarters, and is the son of the late Irma and Emilio Nicolas, Sr., for whom the TPR headquarters is named, in acknowledgment of Guillermo’s gift to the TPR building campaign.

TPR is a mission-driven, multimedia organization serving an audience across south and central Texas. Community-founded, community-funded, and community-focused, TPR is a non-profit organization operating seven radio stations, including San Antonio’s KSTX 89.1 FM and KPAC 88.3 FM. A trusted and beloved local news source producing both audio and digital content, TPR’s award-winning newsroom is among the largest in San Antonio and is a part of The Texas Newsroom, a collaboration between NPR and Texas public radio stations. Headquartered at the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center in downtown San Antonio, along the San Pedro Creek Culture Park, TPR is also a place to connect, convene, produce, and perform, welcoming more than 10,000 people to events, annually.

