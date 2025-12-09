TPR Events & Initiatives Worth Repeating: Con Safos Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published December 9, 2025 at 5:17 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the live event on the theme Con Safos held on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The first storyteller is Helen McDaniel. Helen shares a story about the son she lost and the man she found after his death. Our next storyteller goes by Fancy. Fancy shares a story about a matriarch who is more than a tradition. Our next storyteller is Rose Marie. Rose shares a story about a place most of us avoid but one where she finds comfort. Our next storyteller is Leticia Vela. Leticia shares a story about a call to protest and a tricky system. Our next storyteller is Roberto Livar. Roberto shares a story rooted in San Antonio, that you can’t mess with. Our next storyteller is Isabel Paillao. Isabel shares a story about the heart it takes to leave a mark. Our last storyteller is Fernanda Rios. Fernanda shares a story about a transformative moment rooted in history.