© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Worth Repeating: Con Safos

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:17 PM CST

A digital program for the live event on the theme Con Safos held on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The first storyteller is Helen McDaniel. Helen shares a story about the son she lost and the man she found after his death.
The first storyteller is Helen McDaniel. Helen shares a story about the son she lost and the man she found after his death.
Our next storyteller goes by Fancy. Fancy shares a story about a matriarch who is more than a tradition.
Our next storyteller goes by Fancy. Fancy shares a story about a matriarch who is more than a tradition.
Our next storyteller is Rose Marie. Rose shares a story about a place most of us avoid but one where she finds comfort.
Our next storyteller is Rose Marie. Rose shares a story about a place most of us avoid but one where she finds comfort.
Our next storyteller is Leticia Vela. Leticia shares a story about a call to protest and a tricky system.
Our next storyteller is Leticia Vela. Leticia shares a story about a call to protest and a tricky system.
Our next storyteller is Roberto Livar. Roberto shares a story rooted in San Antonio, that you can’t mess with.
Our next storyteller is Isabel Paillao. Isabel shares a story about the heart it takes to leave a mark.
Our next storyteller is Isabel Paillao. Isabel shares a story about the heart it takes to leave a mark.
Our last storyteller is Fernanda Rios. Fernanda shares a story about a transformative moment rooted in history.
Our last storyteller is Fernanda Rios. Fernanda shares a story about a transformative moment rooted in history.
TPR Events & Initiatives
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool