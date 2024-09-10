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TPR News Now: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, 6 a.m.
Norma Martinez
The latest local and regional news from Texas Public Radio.
The front facade of the UIW Founders Hall that looks out toward Broadway. UIW purchased the former AT&T office space in 2019 to turn into a new student facility.
Amber Esparza
/
San Antonio Report
Education
UIW welcomes students into its newly renovated Founders Hall expansion
Danya Pérez | San Antonio Report
Plans for redevelopment of the Lone Star Brewery in Southtown are beginning to form but Lone Star Boulevard, seen on the right of the image, is also in need of maintenance work ahead of any site construction.
Brenda Bazán
/
San Antonio Report
Economy & Business
Southstar has big plans for this old brewery. But improvements to Lone Star Boulevard come first.
Shari Biediger | San Antonio Report
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