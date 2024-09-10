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The study covered cases from 2016 to 2024. The CDC did not identify a cause. A North Texas OB-GYN offers possible ideas and discusses risk factors and treatment.
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A nonprofit and a local public health agency are subsidizing marketplace health insurance for Austin musicians , even as rising healthcare costs make the program more expensive.
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As oil and gas companies run out of places to dispose of their wastewater, Texas regulators are drafting permits to treat and reuse it outside the oilfields.
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Without interpreters, migrants have been unable to understand actions taken by DHS officials that resulted in their deportation.
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Bexar County defendants wait months in jail for competency treatment; judge says Texas is violating their rightsA federal judge rejected Texas’ bid to pause a 21-day competency restoration mandate as Bexar County defendants face months-long waits.
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