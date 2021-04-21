Criminal Justice

The 51-49 vote elevates Gupta to the No. 3 position inside the Justice Department, where she's expected to help shape the administration's efforts to reform policing.
Defunding Or Police Accountability? What San Antonio's Prop B Could Do To Police Collective BargainingProposition B is on the On the May 1 municipal election ballot. It would repeal collective bargaining for the police union. Supporters say this would allow the public to have a say in future police contracts. Opponents claim this will make it harder for the department to recruit and maintain officers.
There's lingering grief in Minneapolis for all those who died at the hands of police before and after George Floyd, including Philando Castile and Daunte Wright.
Laws on the books can be enforced and strengthened on paramilitary and private militias. Texas took a pass during this legislative session.
Across the country, jubilation and relief broke out at the guilty verdict for the former Minneapolis police officer. But many people see it as the start of a long fight toward justice.
The first incident involved an armed man inside a VIA bus on San Pedro near West Olmos and the second occurred at a home in the South Side.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, has been found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Five months after Darrell Zemault Sr. was killed by a San Antonio police officer, his family will be allowed to view the body cam footage from the fatal encounter.
SAPD claimed that Darrell Zemault Sr. grabbed an officer’s gun during an attempted arrest for outstanding warrants. But the department continues to withhold body camera footage of the encounter. The killing kicked off a familiar cycle: a lack of transparency from law enforcement, muddied coverage from local news media and promises of incremental reform from elected officials.
After 18-year-old Zekee Rayford allegedly ran a traffic light, he saw flashing red and blue lights behind his car. Instead of immediately stopping, he sought safety nearby at his father’s home. When he got to the front door, Schertz police officers repeatedly tased and kicked him.Schertz is a mostly white, conservative-leaning area to the northeast of San Antonio. The sleepy city of about 41,000 doesn’t have the activist infrastructure of an urban area, so the Defund Police SA group stepped in to organize a rally. Protesters filled several rows of seats at a city council meeting on Tuesday night.
The San Antonio City Council approved the city’s $2.9 billion operating budget for 2021 on Thursday.The budget’s passage came as the city saw a massive…