Criminal Justice

After 18-year-old Zekee Rayford allegedly ran a traffic light, he saw flashing red and blue lights behind his car. Instead of immediately stopping, he sought safety nearby at his father’s home. When he got to the front door, Schertz police officers repeatedly tased and kicked him.Schertz is a mostly white, conservative-leaning area to the northeast of San Antonio. The sleepy city of about 41,000 doesn’t have the activist infrastructure of an urban area, so the Defund Police SA group stepped in to organize a rally. Protesters filled several rows of seats at a city council meeting on Tuesday night.

