Bexar County man faces terrorism, weapons charges after deputies found explosive devices, firearms, extremist writings in his home

San Antonio may have avoided a mass murder domestic terrorism attack after the arrest of a 39-year-old Bexar County man.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 39-year-old Nathan James Henderson faced terrorism and weapons charges after deputies reported that they found homemade explosive devices, firearms, and extremist writings inside his home.

Henderson was arrested on July 11 after investigators executed a search warrant at his residence on Oracle Drive, near Camp Bullis. The search was prompted by a credible tip alleging Henderson had threatened mass violence and possessed illegal explosive components.

Authorities said Henderson made threats to harm people based on race, religion, and government affiliation. Investigators also received information about a homemade detonator and statements suggesting plans for mass violence.

The search, conducted with assistance from the ATF, SAPD Bomb Squad, and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, uncovered:



Multiple firearms and ammunition

Chemicals and parts for improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

24 grenades with striker mechanisms in various stages of modification

A homemade remote detonator

Nearly 100 metal cylinders believed to be intended for blasting caps

Notebooks containing extremist ideology and vague plans to target public venues

Photographs of evidence recovered from Henderson’s home during the raid include extremist literature “Who Rules America? A Research Report,” a 2004 pamphlet published by National Vanguard Books, associated with the white supremacist and neo‑Nazi group National Alliance. It contains antisemitic and extremist content, including conspiratorial material about supposed Jewish control of America. This pamphlet is commonly flagged and banned in correctional facilities due to its extremist nature.

The SAPD Bomb Squad and Fire Marshal’s Office later confirmed that some of the grenades had been partially modified and that Henderson appeared to be experimenting with explosives.

All hazardous materials were secured, and Henderson was taken into custody without incident. He faced multiple charges, including possession of explosive components, prohibited weapons, hoax bombs, and terrorism.

BCSO said this was the first terrorism charge it has filed under Texas’s new state law, which classifies terrorism as a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office credited its law enforcement partners with preventing a potential tragedy.

“This arrest likely prevented significant harm to our community,” the department said.

Authorities did not release additional details because the investigation was ongoing.