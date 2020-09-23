Government/Politics

The Texas legislature kicked off a new session Tuesday, a mere six days after a violent mob breached the U.S. capitol. What the 87th legislative session lacked in action on the floor, it made up for with a large police presence.
Democrats and some Republicans have called for President Trump's removal from office for his role in inciting a violent mob that overtook the U.S. Capitol last week.
Undeterred by the insurrection last week, pro-Trump supporters gathered for a chance to wave at the president. Critics of Trump and the visit held their own rally at a separate location to avoid conflict.
Lawmakers will convene at noon in the State Capitol, where new senators and representatives will be sworn in. Between the coronavirus pandemic and last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, many have concerns about safety today.
In a letter to followers, Allen West walks a tightrope between his conspiracy-laden past missives and something more acceptable to today's climate.
Gov. Greg Abbott told healthcare providers to give out all the vaccine they have — don't hold on to it to make sure people get their second doses, because more doses are on the way.
The bar association said it received "hundreds of complaints in recent months" about Giuliani, ultimately deciding Monday to launch a "historic" inquiry into the president's attorney.
The article references President Trump's repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud as well as specific comments during a rally ahead of the riot. Read the full text of the resolution.
With nine days left in the Trump presidency, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are forging ahead with plans to remove Trump from office.
The retiring Pennsylvania senator joins his Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for President Trump to resign. House Democrats are aiming to hold an impeachment vote this week.
In a split with President Trump, Vice President Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump has said he will not attend.