Government/Politics

January 12, 2021; Austin, TX
While Armed Protesters Are Nothing New At The Texas Capitol, A Heavy Police Presence Is
Paul Flahive
,
The Texas legislature kicked off a new session Tuesday, a mere six days after a violent mob breached the U.S. capitol. What the 87th legislative session lacked in action on the floor, it made up for with a large police presence.
