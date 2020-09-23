© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Environment

City of Austin compost collections bins in the Zilker neighborhood of South Austin.
Environment
In Its Final Phase, Austin's Composting Program Expands To More Than 200,000 Homes
Audrey McGlinchy
,
The City of Austin is finalizing a four-year rollout of its curbside composting program, adding 55,000 homes by mid-February.
