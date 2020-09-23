Environment

The City of Austin is finalizing a four-year rollout of its curbside composting program, adding 55,000 homes by mid-February.
Sir David Attenborough and executive producer Alastair Fothergill talk about their new documentary series "A Perfect Planet."
The global pandemic has led to a decline in ship traffic around the world, which means the oceans are quieter, given marine mammals a break from human activity.
The volcano on Hawaii's Big Island began erupting more than a week ago and lava continues to flow, creating a huge new lake that's taken the place of a water lake it vaporized.
A strong cold front is pushing across South Texas on Wednesday. This will trigger some showers, gusty winds, possible hail and near freezing temperatures for San Antonio and a wintry mix for the northern Hill Country.
A cold front and rain are heading to the Austin area, and parts of the Hill Country could see snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the Environmental Protection Agency which says that air quality in San Antonio is below safe health standards.
The San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department invites residents to turn their Christmas trees into water-saving mulch after the holiday season ends.
Surfing is a hallmark of Southern California's famous beaches. But soon, people who live in the desert east of Los Angeles will be able to take to the waves themselves without driving to the shore.
Biden has vowed to make tackling the climate crisis a key component of his administration.
Monarch Butterflies Meet Criteria For Federal Protection, But Won't Be Listed As Endangered This YearThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said other species are "higher priority" for listing as threatened or endangered.