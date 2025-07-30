Weak cold front will interrupt streak of 100 degree days in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service expects highs in San Antonio to dance around 100 on Thursday, Friday and Monday of next week.

Heat indices — or the "real feel" temperatures — will be even hotter, especially in cities along the Rio Grande.

But a weak cold front is expected to push into the area this weekend, triggering some showers and a few more clouds that should keep the region below 100 on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters said less than a quarter of the area will see rain on Sunday, probably during the afternoon or early evening hours.

Sunrise temperatures this weekend will be balmy and not much below 80. Humidity levels will be around 70% or slightly higher just after sunrise.

San Antonio broke an old weather record on Wednesday morning when the low hit 67 degrees at 5:16 a.m., beating the previous record of 67, set on the same date in 1949.

After a fairly rainy June and July, the city officially is now 1.78 inches above the typical year to date average. Slightly more than 20 inches of rain have fallen at the San Antonio International Airport since Jan. 1.

Despite the added rainfall, Bexar County remains in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The San Antonio Water System continues Stage 3 water restrictions on its customers, who can only water yards with automated sprinklers once a week based on street address.

On another weather note, the latest plume of Saharan dust was expected to completely disperse over the state on Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.