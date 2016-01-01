Individual Membership

Enjoy all the great benefits that come with your membership including thank you gifts, invitations to our member-only events and member prices to special events such as Cinema Tuesdays.

You can also donate through your employer's workplace campaign by designating TPR according to our organization number:

CFC: 56105

SECC: 413057

Bexar County, City of San Antonio & Combined School District Charitable Campaign: 8030

Remember to fill out and send your employer's matching gift form to gladene@tpr.org that we can get you in our system for your membership benefits.

Interested in donating a vehicle to benefit Texas Public Radio? Learn more here about car donations.

Advancing Philanthropy at TPR

When B.J. McClain, founding member of KPAC, asked listeners to consider giving “$1 a day,” our community responded. The launch of The McClain Circle in 1993 helped TPR develop a loyal member support group at significant giving levels, beginning at $365 annually. Over two decades later, a healthy roster of 1500+ McClain Circle members signifies a fitting legacy to B. J. and her fellow founders!

While the McClain Circle continues to grow, so have the needs of our burgeoning organization. Texas Public Radio is maturing into its name by now claiming seven radio stations in the TPR family. The media landscape is changing dramatically to include a myriad of new methods of content distribution. And, the need to develop local content is continuing to increase in order for the organization to remain relevant as it fulfills on its mission. In order to continue providing the funding base required to broaden our programming streams and services, we have developed new levels of giving.

As we look to the future, we now offer the Silver, Gold and Platinum Circles of engagement, along with the President’s Council. These levels of increased support are proving necessary to help us meet today’s financial challenges, but more importantly, they allow generous, public spirited individuals like you to partner with Texas Public Radio in making a significant contribution to our community.

Silver Circle - $730 (just $2 per day):

Invitation to the annual Pinnacle Dinner

Gold Circle - $1,200:

Invitation to the annual Pinnacle Dinner

Platinum Circle - $2,400:

Invitation to the annual Pinnacle Dinner

President’s Council - $5,000:

Invitation to the annual Pinnacle Dinner

Special Ticketed Opportunities

Annual meeting with the CEO



Sustaining Memberships

This new program allows you to support radio that matters with your ongoing monthly gift from your credit card. It auto-renews each year, and helps eliminate renewal mailings or lapses in your membership. Sustaining Membership also allows you to plan for a monthly gift, making support easier to fit within your budget. You let us know when you wish to discontinue your monthly payments. To enroll in this program, please call our Membership Department at (210) 614-8977.

Matching Gifts Program:

A number of San Antonio employers will match your gift to Texas Public Radio. It's a simple process that will only take a few minutes of your time and will effectively double the amount of your contribution. All you have to do is visit your human resources officer and ask for a matching grant program form. Fill out the form, including the date and amount of contribution to TPR. Your company will send us the form for verification. Once that is done, they will send us a check in the amount of your contribution.

Among the employers offering a matching gift program are: