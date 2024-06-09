Summer Night City: On Air
Saturdays, 7:00 PM on KSTX 89.1FM
Drawn from TPR's popular concert series, Summer Night City, hosts Noah Slavin and Nathan Cone showcase some of South Texas' best local bands, and feature exclusive live performances that can’t be found anywhere else.
Check out Summer Night City every Thursday evening from 5pm to 9:30pm throughout June and July at Texas Public Radio! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.
Listen below:
Summer Night City: On Air (Episode 1) - Featuring: Brandon Padier & Black Gold, Bexar Brass, Mr. Funkateer, and El Combo Oscuro
Summer Night City: On Air (Episode 2) - Featuring Collective Dreams, MC² and the SOUL, Baldemar, Daniel Miller & the Red Roses, and James Orchid
Summer Night City: On Air (Episode 3) - Featuring Vanita Leo, LA45, Favorite Son, Roshii, Nicky Diamonds, Conwaythewhale, Michael J. and the Foxes, Good City Modern. and Any Color You Like
Summer Night City: On Air (Episode 4) - Featuring Eddie and the Valiants, Los de Esta Noche, Auji Collective, Young Costello, Elise Road, and Mary Maria
