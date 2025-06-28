© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Summer Night City: On Air

One Last Ride with MC² & The S.O.U.L., The Whale, Lloronas, Good City Modern, Westcreek, BexarBrass, Retro Cowgirl, Vanessa Cherry, The Lost Project, Ruben V. + Como Las Movies!

By Noah Slavin
Published June 28, 2025 at 6:38 PM CDT

One Last Ride! You're tuned into Summer Night City On Air with your host, Noah Slavin

This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances and music from San Antonio locals MC² & The S.O.U.L., The Whale, Lloronas, Good City Modern, Westcreek, BexarBrass, Retro Cowgirl, Vanessa Cherry, The Lost Project, Ruben V. + Como Las Movies!

Live performances were recorded at TPR downtown San Antonio & at Legacy Park during Summer Night City! Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!

Track List:

MC² & The S.O.U.L. - On Point

The Whale - Joey Barron Tounge In Groove Jam

Lloronas - Blood Moon

Good City Modern - Bad Day

Westcreek - Left Behind

BexarBrass - The Next Episode (Dr. Dre Cover)

Retro Cowgirl - Stronger

Vanessa Cherry & Texas Martini - Mi Novio Poncho Villa

The Lost Project - Drifting

Ruben V. - True

Ruben V. - What You Do To ME

Como Las Movies - Feedback Cumbiero

P.S.

I love you, San Antonio <3 Thank you for allowing me to showcase our music scene with all of you. Until we meet again

- Noah Slavin

Tags
Summer Night City: On Air Summer Night CitySummer Night CityTPR Musiclocal music
Noah Slavin
Noah Slavin is the Marketing Project Manager at Texas Public Radio.
