One Last Ride with MC² & The S.O.U.L., The Whale, Lloronas, Good City Modern, Westcreek, BexarBrass, Retro Cowgirl, Vanessa Cherry, The Lost Project, Ruben V. + Como Las Movies!
One Last Ride! You're tuned into Summer Night City On Air with your host, Noah Slavin
This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances and music from San Antonio locals MC² & The S.O.U.L., The Whale, Lloronas, Good City Modern, Westcreek, BexarBrass, Retro Cowgirl, Vanessa Cherry, The Lost Project, Ruben V. + Como Las Movies!
Live performances were recorded at TPR downtown San Antonio & at Legacy Park during Summer Night City! Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!
Track List:
MC² & The S.O.U.L. - On Point
The Whale - Joey Barron Tounge In Groove Jam
Lloronas - Blood Moon
Good City Modern - Bad Day
Westcreek - Left Behind
BexarBrass - The Next Episode (Dr. Dre Cover)
Retro Cowgirl - Stronger
Vanessa Cherry & Texas Martini - Mi Novio Poncho Villa
The Lost Project - Drifting
Ruben V. - True
Ruben V. - What You Do To ME
Como Las Movies - Feedback Cumbiero
P.S.
I love you, San Antonio <3 Thank you for allowing me to showcase our music scene with all of you. Until we meet again
- Noah Slavin