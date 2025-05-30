New Music From Elnuh + SNC Jams with Vanita Leo, Nicky Diamonds, Sloth, Roshii and more!

We're SO back! You're tuned into Summer Night City On Air with your host, Noah Slavin

Season 2: Episode 2

This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances and music from San Antonio locals: Nicky Diamonds, Vanita Leo, Sloth, LA45, Roshii, Auji Collective, Grrrltoy, and brand new music from Elnuh! Live performances were recorded at TPR downtown San Antonio during Summer Night City! Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!

Don't miss the official kick off of Summer Night City (2025) on June 5th.

Summer Night City (2025) with MyPilotis + Elnuh

And be sure to check out Summer Night City (2025) every Thursday from 6:00pm-9:30pm throughout all of June at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.

Tracklist:

The Ballad of the Lonesome Rose - Nicky Diamonds

Sirena - Vanita Leo

Que Nadie Sepa Mi Sufrir - Vanita Leo

Emerald Hill - Sloth

Babel - Sloth

I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) - LA45

El Danzón Juárez - LA45

Boats! Boats! Boats! - Roshii

Shindig - Auji Collective

If Only - Elnuh

Feel Better - Grrrltoy

Get ready, San Antonio! Summer Night City (2025) is about to drop, bringing the hottest FREE weekly music series to Texas Public Radio Headquarters (321 W. Commerce St.). Every Thursday in June, we're kicking off at 6 PM with the vibrant Last Chance Market, featuring DJs, delicious food, amazing artists, and cool vendors. Then, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, prepare for two hours of incredible live local music. Don't miss the ultimate summer party!