Summer Soundtrack with El Combo Oscuro, Eddie & the Valiants, Favorite Son, Mr. Pidge, Any Color You Like, Mike Aguilar & the Coupes, Porch Dream, and Inoha!

Your Summer Soundtrack! You're tuned into Summer Night City On Air with your host, Noah Slavin

Season 2: Episode 5

This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances and music from San Antonio locals: El Combo Oscuro, Eddie & the Valiants, Favorite Son, Mr. Pidge, Any Color You Like, Mike Aguilar & the Coupes, Porch Dream, and Inoha!

Live performances were recorded at TPR downtown San Antonio & at Legacy Park during Summer Night City! Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!

Don't miss the last Summer Night City (2025) on June 26th, 2025 with DJ Jevonchi, Mike Aguilar and the Coupes, and Porch Dream!

El Combo Oscuro - Rebajada Oscura

El Combo Oscuro - El Camin

El Combo Oscuro - Alebrije

Eddie & the Valiants - The One Whose Hurting is You (Cover by Sunny & the Sunliners)

Eddie & the Valiants - No Time For You (Cover by the Commands)

Eddie & the Valiants - A Year Ago Today (Cover by Doug Sahm)

Favorite Son - Coopenhägen

Mr. Pidge - Yee

Any Color You Like - Ghost

Mike Aguilar and the Coupes - Stay Here

Porch Dream - Fall in Line

Inoha - Saturday Nights

Get ready, San Antonio! Summer Night City (2025) is about to drop, bringing the hottest FREE weekly music series to Texas Public Radio Headquarters (321 W. Commerce St.). Every Thursday in June, we're kicking off at 6 PM with the vibrant Last Chance Market, featuring DJs, delicious food, amazing artists, and cool vendors. Then, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, prepare for two hours of incredible live local music. Don't miss the ultimate summer party!