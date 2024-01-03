Texas Public Radio Endowment

The Texas Public Radio Foundation was established in 2001 to begin the process of creating an endowment, a permanent self-sustaining funding source with the sole purpose of advancing the mission and vision of TPR.

The Endowment is a symbol of the trust and confidence that our supporters have in our organization. While our annual fund drives and donor engagement activities provide funds for ongoing operations, Endowment funding will be instrumental in the future to help support key initiatives that allow us to innovate, such as:

· Strategic Planning

· Development of new programming

· Allow for staff growth to deliver new programming

· Acquire new station(s) to further serve communities currently in news deserts

· Technology updates to deliver programing in an evolving media landscape

The TPR Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Endowment funds are managed by the San Antonio Area Foundation. As the overall value of the Endowment increases, so will our ability to transfer funds to the operating budget. Many donors have given generously to begin to build this flexible funding source. The principal of the Endowment will never be depleted, and only the investment income will ever be used to fund projects and programs that advance our mission.

When new ideas and opportunities arise, we want to respond thoughtfully yet quickly. A strong Endowment will allow us to do that, and is vital to TPR’s long-term health.

Your support of the Endowment will have a lasting impact on our listeners, supporters, and communities well into the future.

You can support the Texas Public Radio Foundation by contributing to our endowment in many ways:

· Make a gift of cash, securities, or property.

· Make a direct contribution from your IRA (if you are over 70 ½).

· Leave a bequest in your will or estate plan.

· Add us as a beneficiary of your retirement plan assets or life insurance policy

· Establish a Charitable Remainder Trust or Charitable Lead Trust.

· Grant a gift through your Donor Advised Fund

Gifts to the Endowment may provide attractive tax benefits. We recommend that you consult your legal or financial advisor before making a significant gift.

Frequently Asked Questions

Legal Name: Texas Public Radio Foundation

Address: 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Federal Tax ID Number: 74-3021755

For more questions or information, please contact Rebecca Caven at (210) 614-8977 ext. 322 or rebecca@tpr.org.