Great SA is a quarterly events series about the history and culture that makes San Antonio and South Texas great. Events include screenings, readings, panel discussions, interactive conversations, and more.

On Thursday, April 20th, TPR hosted Great SA: Tex Mex at our Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center. In collaboration with the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office, this free Great SA conversation featured host Norma Martinez and guests talking about San Antonio’s culinary heritage, how Tex-Mex happened, and why it’s so controversial.

Panelists included Gustavo Arellano, Melissa Guerra, José Ralat, and Steven Pizzini. TPR also took submissions for an audience Q&A with the panel.

Poetry by Eddie Vega

Musical accompaniment provided by DJ Despeinada.

On Wednesday, June 14th, TPR and City of San Antonio World Heritage Office hosted Great SA: Juneteenth, a community conversation about Juneteenth food traditions and the African American culinary heritage in Texas. Thank you to the evening's host Dallas Williams and our impressive panelists, including Victoria "Chef VickieV" Taylor, Adrian E. Miller, Marcus J. Baskerville, and Adrian Lipscombe for a "healthy conversation" about the legacy of African American cuisine, family traditions, recipes, celebrations, and the always controversial cornbread.

Thanks to our presenting sponsor and partner City of San Antonio World Heritage Office / San Antonio UNESCO Creative City Of Gastronomy, our event partners at San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum as well as our event sponsors H-E-B and Frost.

On Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, TPR hosted Great SA: The Polish Culinary heritage in Texas, in collaboration with the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and the Polish Heritage Center. The panel discussion contemplated the deep-rooted influence of Polish cuisine on Texas since the mid-1800s.

Hosted by TPR’s Dan Katz (VP of News), panelists included Rusty Kiolbassa, Susan Moczygemba-Mckinsey, Michelle Jurgajtis Waclawczyk, and Lauren Robinson.

On Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 TPR hosted Great SA: Native American Influence on South Texas Cuisine at TPR's Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center.

In collaboration with the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office, this free conversation featured Norma Martinez as the moderator and guest panelists Rebel Mariposa, Adán Medrano, Christine Ortega, and Ramon Vasquez.

Great SA is presented in partnership with the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and supported by H-E-B and Frost.

