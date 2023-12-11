Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine is a collaboration between TPR and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, about how scientific discovery in San Antonio advances the way medicine is practiced everywhere.
A UT Health Science Center San Antonio researcher has discovered something really interesting about Alzheimer’s disease.
Ozempic isn’t the only exciting diabetes medication out there on the market. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitorshave a multitude of potential health benefits.
“One out of three people in our entire country have pre-diabetes,” said Dr. Carolina Solis-Herrera, medical director of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolic Health and associate professor of medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, UT Health San Antonio. “And if you remove the pediatric population in the United States, it's one out of two.”
At the UT Health Science Center at San Antonio, the brain bank is accepting deposits.
Researchers have suspected that foods which cause inflammation speed up brain aging and cognitive decline, but UT Health San Antonio's Debora Melo van Lent wanted evidence.
Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, professor and chair of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, has been running two long COVID clinics since early in the pandemic, and she says every case is different.