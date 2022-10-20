On October 13, 1976, East Texas voting rights activist Frank J. Robinson was mortally wounded from a shotgun blast to his head.

When the police chief saw the body, he declared it looked like a murder — but days later retracted his assessment.

After a public inquest, Robinson’s death was ruled a suicide. But a specter of doubt hangs over his death. So much so that even the Texas Historical Association’s Handbook calls it into question.

Robinson had won victories to promote and preserve the power of the Black vote in East Texas and some say that’s why he was killed.

In Texas Public Radio’s The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson, reporter David Martin Davies investigates and finds new evidence about this mystery that haunts East Texas.