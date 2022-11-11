Episode 3–‘The Weight of Evidence’
Frank J. Robinson's widow Dorothy tells her story of learning about Frank's death and traveling to Palestine, Texas, to face questions.
Police wanted to know if the shotgun found at the scene belonged to Frank. Dorothy points out the inconsistencies in the case that Frank died by his own hand.
Former reporter Mike Cox explains what he found in Palestine while covering the story and why future Texas Gov. Mark White cussed him out over his reporting.
