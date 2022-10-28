Episode 2 – The Making of a Mystery: Who was Frank J. Robinson, and Why Would Anyone Want to Kill Him?
Frank J. Robinson’s wife, Dorothy Robinson, remembers the moment she saw Frank’s ghost and learned the important message he brought from the grave. Also, Robinson’s courtroom ally Dave Richards, Gov. Ann Richards' former husband, explains how Robinson ended anti-Black gerrymandering and how the public inquest over Robinson’s death was a farce.
