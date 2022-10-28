© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson

Episode 2 – The Making of a Mystery: Who was Frank J. Robinson, and Why Would Anyone Want to Kill Him?

Published October 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
Frank J. Robinson’s wife, Dorothy Robinson, remembers the moment she saw Frank’s ghost and learned the important message he brought from the grave. Also, Robinson’s courtroom ally Dave Richards, Gov. Ann Richards' former husband, explains how Robinson ended anti-Black gerrymandering and how the public inquest over Robinson’s death was a farce.

This podcast is made possible in part by Texas A&M San Antonio.

1 Frank J. Robinson
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
