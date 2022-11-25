© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson

Episode 4 — ‘A Questionable Death’

Published November 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST
To get to the truth of what happened to voting rights activist Frank J. Robinson, we go searching for the documents and records related to the investigation into his 1976 death and the public inquest. Time after time, those records are missing. But eventually a key Texas Rangers investigation report is uncovered and critical new information is revealed that sheds new light on this mystery.

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
