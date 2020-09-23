Bioscience-Medicine

In addition to COVID-19 case numbers, Texas Public Radio is updating information on how local businesses are adjusting, how you can help those in need and what you can do to stay entertained at home. TPR is also providing live updates on the Rio Grande Valley.
A map of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world. The respiratory disease has spread rapidly across six continents and has killed at least 1 million globally.
State health officials said Sunday that 28 hubs will be getting 158,825 doses this week.
Gov. Greg Abbott told healthcare providers to give out all the vaccine they have — don't hold on to it to make sure people get their second doses, because more doses are on the way.
The new, more infectious variant is already in Texas, but one microbiologist says proactive research along with social distancing and vaccinations are our best bet for beating it.
A Corpus Christi man aged between 60 and 70 traveled to the United Kingdom, and later tested positive for the highly contagious B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant.
The U.S. is reporting more than 271,000 new cases each day. Congress' attending physician says lawmakers who sheltered in place last week may have been exposed to the virus.
"What really keeps me going is the support of the community and patients being so thankful."
The City of San Antonio’s first week of vaccination appointments at the Alamodome are now full just minutes after opening registration at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The people who got the first coronavirus vaccine shots in the US are now getting their second doses, required for maximum protection.
The rollout of the coronavirus vaccines has been slow and haphazard. But there are a number of steps the U.S. government could take to get more American vaccinated and slow the pandemic.