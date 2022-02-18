Jackie Velez assists with production on TPR’s “The Source.”

She came to TPR as a board operator and now reports on several topics in addition to assisting with production on “The Source.”

Before joining TPR, she was a marketing intern for the locally based magazine, 71 Magazine, an international interactive publication in 2018 and a digital reporter intern for La Prensa in 2021.

She grew up in San Antonio Texas and has two bachelor’s degrees in communications with a concentration in journalism and English from the University of the Incarnate Word.