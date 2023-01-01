Search Query
TPR Staff
TPR
TPR
Ardis Saunders
Audience Services Associate
Jean Flores
Vice President of Finance
Joyce Slocum
President & CEO
Marcella Espindola
Accounts Payable/Facilities Coordinator
Terri Deosdade
Senior Accountant
Vanessa Seiler
Executive Assistant to the CEO
Katie Goetz
Payroll Specialist
Cynthia Alleman
Account Executive
James Pickens
Vice President, Corporate Support
Jeffrey Ilardi
Business Membership Associate
Summer Kohler
Account Executive
Leila Moharram
Account Executive
Ronda Cantrell
Account Executive
Aliyah Kuchinsky
Director of Membership
Kristen Russell
TPR Database Manager
Rebecca Caven
Vice President of Development
Rebecca Caven
VP of Development
Roxanna Zamarripa
Membership Manager
Crisa Valadez
Marketing Project Manager
Elisa Gonzales
Event and Volunteer Coordinator
Noah Slavin
Marketing Coordinator
Robert Salluce
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
Rob Martinez
Marketing Project Manager
Tori Pool
Events Manager
Kristin Quintanilla
Marketing Associate
Gaige Davila
Reporter, Rio Grande Valley
Brian Kirkpatrick
General Assignment Reporter
Camille Phillips
Education Reporter
Carolina Cuellar
RGV Reporter
Carson Frame
Reporter, Military and Veterans Issues
Dan Katz
Vice President of News
David Martin Davies
Senior Reporter and Host, "The Source," "Texas Matters"
Fernando Ortiz Jr.
Managing Editor
Jack Morgan
Arts and Culture Reporter
Jerry Clayton
Weekend Anchor/Host/Reporter
Joey Palacios
City Hall Reporter, Intern Coordinator
Josh Peck
Technology & Entrepreneurship Reporter
Bonnie Petrie
Bioscience & Medicine Reporter
Marian Navarro
Producer for Morning Edition and Fronteras
Norma Martinez
News Anchor
Paul Flahive
Accountability Reporter
Steve Short
Afternoon Host/News Anchor
Yvette Benavides
Editor of Noticias and Host of the BookPublic Podcast
Jackie Velez
News Desk Assistant
Nathan Cone
VP, Cultural & Community Engagement
Annette Ewer
Traffic Director
Mark "Hutch" Hutchison
Assistant Chief Engineer
Ruben Garcia
Chief Engineer