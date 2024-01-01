ashley@tpr.org

Ashley Alvarado is president and CEO of Texas Public Radio. She joins TPR after two decades as a journalist, having worked at the LA Times, Center for Investigative Reporting, and LAist (Southern California Public Radio), among other outfits. Alvarado has dedicated much of her career to advancing the practice of engaged journalism. She’s a board member with the Online News Association, Greater Public, and the First Amendment Coalition. She also serves on the Poynter Institute’s national advisory board.