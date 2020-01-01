Stocks, Securities, QCD & Donor Advised Giving

Thank you for your interest in supporting Texas Public Radio, you make the news and music from TPR possible. Your active support builds our community, grounds us in shared experiences, and improves the lives of your friends and neighbors. Support the stories and songs you’ve come to rely on!

Ways to Support:

Stocks & Securities

Transferring appreciated stocks and securities to Texas Public Radio is a great way to make a charitable gift, and you can benefit in two ways. When you donate publicly traded stocks to TPR that have been held long-term (owned for more than one year) you may avoid capital gains taxes. Plus, you may take the full fair market value of the gift (on the date it is transferred, rather than the amount you originally paid for it) as a charitable deduction on your income taxes.

If you would like to make a donation of stock or securities to TPR (tax ID 74-2559514) please note the following required information:

DTC #: 0279

Receiving Institution: Hilltop Securities

Account Name: Texas Public Radio

Account Number: 76874841

Contact Name: Alan Smith

Telephone #: (210) 807-5505

Once you have made a gift of stock, please notify us HERE or by email at roxanna@tpr.org. You will be asked to provide your name and address. This is necessary because electronic transfers of stock are not made in the name of the owner (you), but in the name of the financial firm. TPR is only able to provide you with a receipt of your gift if you notify us.

Depreciated Stocks & Securities

You also have the option of using depreciated stocks and bonds to make a charitable gift to benefit Texas Public Radio. If you sell stocks or bonds and donate the proceeds to Texas Public Radio you may be able to take a charitable deduction for the full value of the gift, and take the capital loss on the asset.

Please consult your attorney, broker or financial advisor to determine the tax deductions that apply in your case. Texas Public Radio does not offer tax advice.

QCD-IRA Charitable Rollover

If you are 70½ years old or older, you can take advantage of a simple way to benefit Texas Public Radio and receive tax benefits in return. You can give any amount up to $100,000 per year from your IRA directly to a qualified charity such as ours without having to pay income taxes on the money. This popular gift option is commonly called the IRA charitable rollover, but you may also see it referred to as a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD for short.

Why Consider This Gift?

Your gift will be put to use today, allowing you to see the difference your donation is making.

You pay no income taxes on the gift. The transfer generates neither taxable income nor a tax deduction, so you benefit even if you do not itemize your deductions.

If you are at least 72 years old and have not yet taken your required minimum distribution for the year, your gift can satisfy all or part of that requirement.

Since the gift doesn’t count as income, it can reduce your annual income level. This may help lower your Medicare premiums and decrease the amount of Social Security that is subject to tax.

Donor Advised Fund

If you’re looking for a tool that scales your giving into a broader, more efficient, and more impactful giving strategy, consider donating through your donor advised fund. It’s an easy way to support the programs you rely on.

Donor advised funds (DAFs) are excellent for simplifying the administrative work of your charitable giving, increasing your tax benefits, and facilitating your strategic philanthropic goals.

To direct a gift to Texas Public Radio from your donor advised fund, simply share our legal name, address and federal tax ID.

