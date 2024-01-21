Live from the Freight Elevator
Live from the Freight Elevator is a brand new TPR Music series featuring local, national, and international bands, performing live from our office freight elevator at TPR headquarters.
Josh Caterer (Smoking Popes) records an acoustic version of the single 'Madison' for TPR Music's Live From the Freight Elevator.
