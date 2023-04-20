TPR Cinema Tuesdays

“I sincerely believe that to see good films, and to see important films, is one of the most profoundly civilizing experiences that we can have as people.” -- Roger Ebert

Texas Public Radio's 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is coming! Join us beginning May 26 for a summer full of classic films at a new location, Alamo Drafthouse Park North!

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday, and seating is open, general admission-style. Our doors open at least 30 minutes before showtime.

TPR members or non-members may make reservations for individual films using the links below.

We look forward to seeing you at the movies, and remember, all proceeds benefit Texas Public Radio!

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by Americus Diamond, Stevens Lighting, Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, and the Law Office of Frank Sandoval.

August 25 - To Be Or Not To Be

As nervy as it is hilarious, this screwball masterpiece from Ernst Lubitsch stars Jack Benny and, in her final screen appearance, Carole Lombard as husband-and-wife thespians in Nazi-occupied Warsaw who become caught up in a dangerous spy plot. To Be or Not to Be is a Hollywood film of the boldest black humor, which went into production right before the U.S. entered World War II. Lubitsch manages to brilliantly balance political satire, romance, slapstick, and wartime suspense in a comic high-wire act that has never been equaled. Werner Heymann was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture. 99 minutes, Not Rated.

BONUS! Before tonight's feature, we'll also enjoy the 1930s-era musical short, "Jazz a la Cuba."

Make your reservation here: https://support.tpr.org/a/to-be

If you would like to attend this film and make an alternate free-will donation, you may do so at our TPR table one hour before showtime. Limited spaces will be available in person at the theater.

September 15 - SPECIAL EVENT - Cinema Interruptus, "Vertigo"

Experience Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" like never before ‒ with a hot dog bar, nachos, popcorn, wine, beer, snacks, and the freedom to yell "Stop!" whenever something catches your eye. Join TPR's Nathan Cone for an interactive, insightful evening of film and fun at our Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater for this special evening. It's Downtown Tuesday with free parking at City of San Antonio lots, meters and garages. We recommend the City Tower Parking Garage with entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue.

This is a separate event, and is not part of the regular Cinema Tuesdays season. Reserve your spot here: https://support.tpr.org/a/vertigo