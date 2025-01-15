Think Science: Military Medicine

TPR’s next Think Science event will highlight the latest research and developments in medical devices, treatment, and protection for active-duty soldiers, from traumatic head injuries, to exoskeleton technology that can help injured soldiers more ably use damaged limbs.

These scientific advancements benefit our wounded warriors and eventually find their way into practice at hospitals around the country. Guest presenters are actively working on development of new technologies that will soon be in use in the field.

TIME/DATE

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater at TPR

321 W. Commerce St.

Hosted by TPR's Nathan Cone.

Speakers/Panelists:

--Dr. W. Lee Childers, senior scientist at the Center for the Intrepid

--Kreg Zimmern, Senior Research Engineer at Southwest Research Institute

--Dr. Dan Nicolella, Southwest Research Institute

This is a free event, but we'd still like to get a head count ahead of time, so please RSVP

Free, validated parking is available in the nearby City Tower Garage, entrance located at 60 N. Flores St.

