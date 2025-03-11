© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Worth Repeating: Transmitted

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:06 PM CDT

A digital program for the live event held at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at Texas Public Radio.

The first storyteller is Alejandra ‘Mera Mera’ Sánchez Alanís. Alejandra shares a story about the inspiration for connecting with others across radio waves.
The first storyteller is Alejandra ‘Mera Mera’ Sánchez Alanís. Alejandra shares a story about the inspiration for connecting with others across radio waves.
Our next storyteller is Kristin Paredez. Kristin shares a story about a desire to be in the medical field, with less blood.
Our next storyteller is Kristin Paredez. Kristin shares a story about a desire to be in the medical field, with less blood.
Our next storyteller is Elliott Weisberg. Elliott shares a story about his first TV broadcast and how animated guys are sometimes more wholesome on TV.
Our next storyteller is Elliott Weisberg. Elliott shares a story about his first TV broadcast and how animated guys are sometimes more wholesome on TV.
Our next storyteller is Scott Ramos. Scott shares a story about an untrustworthy delivery guy (it’s him).
Our next storyteller is Scott Ramos. Scott shares a story about an untrustworthy delivery guy (it’s him).
Our next storyteller is Vivian Chappell. Vivian shares a story about community work and her affinity for people that enjoy people.
Our next storyteller is Vivian Chappell. Vivian shares a story about community work and her affinity for people that enjoy people.
Our next storyteller is Jeff Ilardi. Jeff shares a story about a hike that saved a radio station.
Our next storyteller is Jeff Ilardi. Jeff shares a story about a hike that saved a radio station.
Our next storyteller is Becky Garcia. Becky shares a story about a visit to an STI clinic that could’ve gone, better?
Our next storyteller is Becky Garcia. Becky shares a story about a visit to an STI clinic that could’ve gone, better?
Tags
Arts & Culture Worth Repeating
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool