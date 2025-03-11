Arts & Culture Worth Repeating: Transmitted Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published March 11, 2025 at 6:06 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the live event held at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at Texas Public Radio. The first storyteller is Alejandra ‘Mera Mera’ Sánchez Alanís. Alejandra shares a story about the inspiration for connecting with others across radio waves. Our next storyteller is Kristin Paredez. Kristin shares a story about a desire to be in the medical field, with less blood. Our next storyteller is Elliott Weisberg. Elliott shares a story about his first TV broadcast and how animated guys are sometimes more wholesome on TV. Our next storyteller is Scott Ramos. Scott shares a story about an untrustworthy delivery guy (it’s him). Our next storyteller is Vivian Chappell. Vivian shares a story about community work and her affinity for people that enjoy people. Our next storyteller is Jeff Ilardi. Jeff shares a story about a hike that saved a radio station. Our next storyteller is Becky Garcia. Becky shares a story about a visit to an STI clinic that could’ve gone, better?