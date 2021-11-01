Public Health

Advocates for abortion rights used to commonly assert that the procedure should be "safe, legal and rare," but that motto has become deeply controversial as the movement tries to remove stigma.
-
“Nobody’s making a big enough deal about this,” said Dr. Irene Stafford, an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Houston. “What will it take? Where is the funding, where are the big media campaigns? …We have babies dying from something 100% preventable, so where is the big response?”
-
At issue is whether a state can nullify a constitutional right by delegating enforcement not to state officials, but to private citizens who are authorized to sue abortion providers and others.
-
On this episode of Petrie Dish, host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Tracey Baas of Texas Biomedical Institute about timing, mixing and matching, who should be getting the booster and more.
-
The emergence of the delta variant has presented a daunting challenge in the fight against the COVID virus, made worse by a pandemic of bad information. Much of that bad information is being spread intentionally by people who know it's false; it's disinformation. People across the country consume that disinformation and — believing it's true — pass it on. In this episode of Petrie Dish, we explore the medical misinformation and disinformation that are fueling anti-mask and anti-vaccine beliefs that are driving the delta surge.
-
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the Justice Department will protect people trying to obtain or provide abortions in Texas, in the wake of the state's new restrictive abortion law.
-
COVID-19 and pregnancy are not a good mix. In this episode of Petrie Dish, Bonnie Petrie explores the risks associated with getting COVID during pregnancy and why doctors are recommending that people who are pregnant get a COVID vaccine.