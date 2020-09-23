Military & Veterans' Issues

TPR/NPR's coverage of Military and Veterans' issues. The Military Desk at Texas Public Radio is made possible in part by North Park Lincoln.
For specific stories from the American Homefront Project, see also this special section, archived at this link.
Some states and cities are trying to improve the quality of data on veteran suicide, which is often incomplete and years old.
The Speaker of the House told colleagues she had spoken with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about keeping the nuclear codes from an "unhinged President."
The South Texas Veterans Health Care System will start administering Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine every Saturday, beginning Jan. 9, to enrolled veterans aged 75 years and older. The system has about 12,000 enrollees in that age group. Unused doses will be made available to some younger veterans on a standby basis.
Health and safety precautions during the pandemic have led the Air Force to modify or eliminate parts of basic military training. But some military observers question whether the changes are leaving airmen unprepared for duty.
Army officials are investigating the deaths of two Texas soldiers who passed away over New Year's. They add to a string of mysterious disappearances and deaths at or near Army posts in the state.
Months of physical distancing and pandemic anxiety has been especially tough on veterans who were already dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and other combat-related injuries.
Officials at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery have removed two headstones that bore swastikas and other Nazi references.
It's been 10 years since President Obama moved to repeal "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." Joseph Patton was discharged from the the Navy for befriending gay men, before openly gay Americans could serve.
Personnel from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs will try to fill in for the volunteers who normally field children's phone calls on Christmas Eve.
Pentagon surveyors met with San Antonio officials this week to discuss the city’s bid to house U.S. Space Command. San Antonio is one of six finalists competing for its new headquarters.
The attack killed one Iraqi civilian and caused damage to the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad as well as surrounding residential areas. No embassy personnel were hurt.