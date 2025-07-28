© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fort Cavazos officially renamed Fort Hood but this time for different Hood

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published July 28, 2025 at 4:22 PM CDT
From left, Sohail Salgado, work reception technician, Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, Operations and Maintenance Division, and Stephen Short, air-conditioning mechanic, DPW, OMD, drop a tarp at the Bernie Beck Gate sign to reveal the new name of the installation during the commemorative renaming ceremony July 28, 2025, at Fort Hood, Texas.
Janecze Wright
/
Fort Hood Public Affairs, U.S. Army
The Army installation outside Austin known has Fort Cavazos was officially renamed Fort Hood in a ceremony on Monday.

For two years, the base was named after Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, a Texas native who was recently awarded the Medal of Honor for his service during both the Korean War and Vietnam War.

The original name was Fort Hood. In 2021, the Biden administration began renaming installations named for Confederate leaders. Fort Hood was named for John Bell Hood, a Confederate Army commander.

The name changes also took place under a law prohibiting the Department of Defense from naming its installations for those Southern officers.

But the Trump administration reversed the renaming decisions, opting instead to restore the original names but to name them for different people.

President Donald J. Trump departs the stage at Pike Field after delievering a speech commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S Army in Fort Bragg, N.C. on June 10, 2025. (Photo by Joseph Navin/Sipa USA)
Military & Veterans' Issues
Trump uses loophole to bring back the name Fort Hood, other Army bases originally named after Confederate figures
Dan Katz
He announced that his administration will restore the names of several military bases that were changed in 2023 — including Fort Cavazos, the Texas installation originally named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.

For example, Fort Pickett, named for the infamous general from the Battle of Gettysburg ("Pickett's Charge"), was renamed Fort Barfoot, only to be renamed Fort Pickett, this time for 1st Lt. Vernon Pickett, a hero from World War II. Fort Gordon, named for Confederate general John Brown Gordon, was renamed Fort Eisenhower, only to be renamed Fort Gordon, this time for Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, a Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.

In Fort Hood's case, it is now named for Col. Robert B. Hood, a Kansas native commissioned in the Army in 1917 who served with the 12th Field Artillery Regiment of the 2nd Infantry Division in France during World War I. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroism. He served for 44 years.

Hood's descendants were present for the ceremony on Monday.

"Col. Hood played essential roles in training, doctrine, development and mentorship of younger soldiers," said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, Fort Hood's commanding officer. "His dedication to these efforts ensure that the U.S. military was ready for action during World War II and beyond."

Admiral also praised the installation's personnel: "The men and women who serve at Fort Hood embody the best of America. Their dedication, sacrifice and unwavering sense of duty are the bedrock upon which our army and our nation rest."

At the end of the ceremony, the Army color guard folded the flag of Fort Cavazos, and in its place flew the new flag of Fort Hood.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio